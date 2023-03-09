NHL Draft prospect Heidt sets Prince George Cougars assist mark

NHL Draft prospect Riley Heidt has been turning heads across the Western Hockey League since being selected second-overall by the Prince George Cougars in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

Wednesday night in Kelowna, he added another accomplishment to his list of accolades from the 2022-23 WHL season.

Heidt earned his 60th assist of the season in the Cougars’ 6-2 win over the Rockets, setting a new single-season high-water mark for the Club in their 29 seasons in Northern B.C.

The product of Saskatoon, Sask., eclipsed a Prince George record of 59 helpers set during the 2014-15 season by Jansen Harkins.

Heidt finished Wednesday’s contest with three assists, with the record-setting pass coming on Chase Wheatcroft’s third-period power-play marker that at the time, extended the Cougars lead to 5-2.

Riley Heidt is the Single Season Assist Leader in team history! Heidt collected his 60th assist of the season tonight!

This season, the 5-foot-11, 178-pound centre has also surpassed career bests in goals (22) and points (82), totalling 1.37 points per game for a Prince George Club that sits fourth in the Western Conference heading into a three-game road weekend in Victoria and Vancouver.

The Langley Events Centre, site of Sunday’s upcoming contest between the Cougars and Giants, has served as a happy hunting ground for Heidt in recent visits; he’s scored a goal and five points at Vancouver this season and in January was named the Team Red Player of the Game at the 2023 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game held at the Giants home rink.

Along with Prince George running mate Koehn Ziemmer, Heidt is one of two highly rated Cougars forwards ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, slated for June 28-29 in Nashville, Tenn.

In the most recent NHL Central Scouting Rankings, Heidt was listed #26 among North American Skaters, while Ziemmer, whose 33 goals and 76 points are also personal bests, is rated at #20.

SINGLE SEASON ASSISTS LEADERS, PRINCE GEORGE COUGARS:

60 – Riley Heidt, 2022-23

59 – Jansen Harkins, 2014-15

58 – Quinn Hancock, 1997-98

56 – Christian Chartier, 2000-01

56 – Troy Bourke, 2013-14

55 – Blake Robson, 2002-03

51 – Jansen Harkins, 2016-17

50 – Dan Hamhuis, 2001-02

50 – Blake Robson, 2001-02

50 – Mike Wirll, 2001-02

50 – Vladislav Michalchuk, 2018-19