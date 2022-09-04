NHL alumnus Seabrook joins Giants as player development coach

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta announced Saturday that Brent Seabrook (Delta, B.C.) will be joining the Vancouver Giants as a Player Development Coach. Seabrook debuted as a Western Hockey League coach during a stint this past season assisting Keith McCambridge behind the bench while Michael Dyck was away at the World Juniors.

“We are pleased that Brent is returning to the Giants this season,” said GM Barclay Parneta. “His experience in the game is incredibly valuable and his input can have a massive impact on our culture.”

Brent Seabrook won three Stanley Cups in Chicago (2010, 2013, 2015) and served as an alternate captain for five seasons. He scored 103 goals and 361 assists for 464 points in 1114 career NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks. He added 20 goals and 39 assists for 59 points in 123 playoff games.

During his junior career, he played parts of five seasons in the WHL with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Seabrook managed 176 points in 264 games and was selected 14th Overall by the Blackhawks in the 2003 NHL Draft.

“I’m excited to rejoin the Giants after getting involved last season,” adds Brent Seabrook. “I look forward to sharing my experiences with the players and helping develop them as players, and as individuals within the Giants organization.”

Seabrook also wore the maple leaf for Canada six times in his career and medalled five times – three Gold Medals (2010 Winter Olympics, 2005 World Juniors, 2003 World Under-18’s) and two Silver Medals (2004 World Juniors, 2001 World Under-17’s).