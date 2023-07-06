Nashville Predators sign Rebels forward Lind to three-year, entry-level contract

Red Deer Rebels forward Kalan Lind has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators.

Barry Trotz, general manager of the NHL Club, announced the signing Thursday morning. Lind was a second-round selection (46th overall) by Nashville in the 2023 NHL Draft held last week.

The product of Shaunavon, Sask. earned a career-best 44 points (16G-28A) for the Rebels during the 2022-23 WHL season, helping the Club reach the Second Round of the WHL Playoffs for the second conseuctive season.

Internationally, Lind helped Canada capture the gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, Alta. alongside fellow Nashville Predators draftee Tanner Molendyk of the Saskatoon Blades.

Originally selected by Red Deer with the sixth-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, the 18-year-old Lind has totalled 88 points (40G-48A) in 119 WHL regular season contests.