Moncton Wildcats to host 2024 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game

The Canadian Hockey League announced Friday the Moncton Wildcats and Events Moncton will host the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 24, 2024 at the Avenir Centre.

“We are thrilled to bring the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game to Moncton for the first time,” said Canadian Hockey League president Dan MacKenzie. “With a surplus of CHL talent eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, we look forward to bringing the stars of tomorrow to the Maritimes.”

The 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will see top NHL Draft eligible talent from the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League compete before hundreds of NHL scouts as they seek to improve their draft stock ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will mark the 28th edition of the showcase. While it is the first time the game will be played in New Brunswick, it is also just the second occasion it’s been held in Atlantic Canada after Halifax played host in 2013.

Fifteen players from the Wildcats have competed in the game since its inception. The most recent participant was Etienne Morin in 2023 while Maxim Barbashev competed the year prior and was subsequently selected 161st overall by the New York Rangers in the 2022 NHL Draft.

“The Moncton Wildcats are excited to host the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game,” said Robert K. Irving, President of the Moncton Wildcats. “As we witnessed when Moncton hosted this year’s World Junior Championship, our fans are strong supporters of junior hockey and will get a chance to see future NHL stars.”

Since its reintroduction as the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in 1996, the event has featured 15 players who were later selected first overall in the NHL Draft including Alexis Lafreniere (2020), Nico Hischier (2017), Connor McDavid (2015), Aaron Ekblad (2014), Nathan MacKinnon (2013), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), Taylor Hall (2010), John Tavares (2009), Steven Stamkos (2008), Patrick Kane (2007), Marc-Andre Fleury (2003), Rick Nash (2002), Vincent Lecavalier (1998), Joe Thornton (1997), and Chris Phillips (1996).

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game was last held in Vancouver, B.C. earlier this year where Team White, captained by Owen Sound’s Colby Barlow, beat Team Red 4-2. Carson Rehkopf (Team White/Kitchener Rangers) and Riley Heidt (Team Red/Prince George Cougars) were named the Jim Gregory Players of the Game.

Led by Connor Bedard, the projected no.1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, thirteen of the top 20 ranked skaters by NHL Central Scouting play in the CHL.

“Events Moncton takes immense pride in collaborating with our exceptional partners to showcase world-class events in our city,” said Bill Whalen, co-chair of Events Moncton. “With the resounding success of the 2023 World Junior Championship, we are well-prepared to build upon this achievement and deliver yet another unforgettable experience for players, fans, and volunteers alike.”

The Moncton Wildcats will include the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game as part of their 2023-2024 season ticket package. Information on individual ticket sales will be released in the fall. To receive ticket and event updates as they become available, please click here.