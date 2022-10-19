Minnesota Wild sign forward Milne to entry-level contract

The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Mikey Milne to a three-year, entry-level contract. Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced the signing Wednesday. Milne was a third-round selection by Minnesota in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Hailing from Abbotsford, B.C., Milne set career bests with the Winnipeg ICE during the 2021-22 WHL season, scoring 38 times and totalling 81 points during the regular season before adding 13 goals and 19 points during the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

The 20-year-old finished second among WHL skaters last season with a plus-56 rating.

This season, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward has made one appearance with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Originally selected by the ICE in the eighth round of the 2017 WHL Draft, Milne has recorded 133 points (60G-73A) over four WHL seasons with Kootenay and Winnipeg.