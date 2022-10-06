Minnesota Wild prospect Lambos named Winnipeg ICE captain

The Winnipeg ICE announced Thursday that defenceman Carson Lambos has been named the 24th Captain in ICE franchise history.

Lambos, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, returned this week from Minnesota Wild Training Camp where he appeared in three NHL preseason games with the Wild. The 19-year-old was selected by Minnesota in the first round, 26th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

This summer, Lambos represented Team Canada winning the Gold Medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships in Alberta.

Last season, Lambos recorded 47 points (10G-37A) in 51 regular season games. He was selected in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft in the first round, second overall by the ICE.

“This is a special day for our organization” said Head Coach James Patrick. “Since Carson first stepped on the ice with our group four seasons ago, we have watched him develop into one of the league’s top players. Off the ice, he had the privilege of learning from past teammates including Peyton Krebs, Cole Muir, Nolan Orzeck and Jakin Smallwood so we know he will lead our group with the highest standards”.

Connor McClennon, Owen Pederson and Ben Zloty have been named alternate captains for 2022-23.

McClennon, from Wainwright, Alberta, is in his sixth season with the ICE coming off a career year in 2021-22 where he set personal highs with 43 goals, 38 assists and 81 points. He was invited and recently took part in Colorado Avalanche Development Camp. Entering tomorrow’s game in Regina, McClennon is one point shy of 200 career WHL points. He was selected in the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft in the first round, second overall by the ICE.

Pederson, from Stony Plain, Alberta, is in his fifth season with the ICE where in 2021-22 he set a new personal high with 26 assists. He was invited and recently took part in Nashville Predators Development Camp. The 20 year old is currently on a four game point streak to open the season. Pederson was selected in the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft in the fifth round, 89th overall by the ICE.

Zloty, from Calgary, Alberta, is in his fifth season with the ICE coming off a career year in 2021-22 where he set personal highs with eight goals, 56 assists and 64 points. This summer, he was invited to Seattle Kraken Development Camp followed by Arizona Coyotes Development Camp in September. Entering tomorrow’s game in Regina, the 20 year old is one assist shy of 100 career WHL assists. Zloty was selected in the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft in the sixth round, 111th overall by the ICE.