Milic, Thunderbirds slip past Oil Kings in Game 1 of 2022 WHL Championship Series

Edmonton, Alta. – Thomas Milic made 43 saves, and Conner Roulette’s third-period goal stood up as the winner as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 2-1 in Game 1 of the 2022 WHL Championship Series.

New York Rangers prospect Matthew Rempe also scored for Seattle, who handed the Oil Kings their first home loss of the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

“It wasn’t the prettiest game but at this time of year, you’ll take a win any way you can get it,” said Thunderbirds head coach Matt O’Dette.

Milic, who earned his seventh road victory of the post-season Friday, was the story of a physical opening 20 minutes. The 2022 NHL Draft prospect turned aside 21 shots including two left pad saves off Edmonton captain Jake Neighbours at the seven-minute mark.

New York Rangers prospect Matthew Rempe opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the WHL Playoffs 1:59 into period two, converting on a rebound opportunity with a backhanded effort from just outside the Oil Kings crease.

Rempe came close to scoring a second goal later in period two, wiring a puck off the right post with just over four minutes remaining in the middle frame.

The Oil Kings pressed for an equalizer but could not solve Milic in period two. Defenceman Carter Kowalyk found himself with the puck on his stick in tight quarters with two minutes remaining, but the Seattle goaltender covered the low half of the net before denying Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakub Demek on a short-handed break in the dying embers of the period.

The Thunderbirds extended their lead 8:55 into period three when forward Conner Roulette deflected home a point shot for his fourth goal of the post-season. The goal came on Seattle’s first shot on goal of the final frame.

Edmonton earned a power play minutes later, capitalizing at 11:40 when local forward Carter Souch tipped home a Luke Prokop point shot for his 10th goal of the WHL Playoffs.

Once again, Milic was masterful late for the Thunderbirds, parrying aside 13 shots in period three to help his team claim a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“He’s calm and cool. Always relaxed, regardless of the situation – if he’s facing a lot of chances, big chances, if he’s getting barraged a little bit. He’s calm and cool in the net,” said O’Dette.

“There’s no wasted movement there and he’s there to make the big save when we need it,” he added.

The product of Coquitlam, B.C., who is the reigning WHL Goaltender of the Month, earned first-star honours.

“That’s a huge win for us. There was a lot of mixed expectations coming into the game,” said Milic “Obviously we have huge belief in our group to perform strongly and come out on the upper end of the that, but I think a lot of people on the outside didn’t think the same. We really proved that we’re capable of being here, excelling, and winning these games.”

Detroit Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa made 20 saves for the Oil Kings.

“Obviously you want to win that first one and obviously if you don’t, you have to have a short memory,” said Edmonton head coach Brad Lauer. “We did a lot of good things to win the game. There are some areas we have to be better in for sure. That’s something we will look at again tomorrow, and we’ll rebuild and get back at it again on Sunday.”

Edmonton finished 1/2 on the power play, while Seattle was 0/1.

The 2022 WHL Championship Series continues with Game 2 slated for Sunday, June 5 (4:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place) before shifting to Seattle for Games 3 and 4 Tuesday, June 7 and Wednesday, June 8.