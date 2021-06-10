Mike Fraser named Silvertips Director of Player Personnel

Everett, Wash. – The Everett Silvertips, announced Wednesday Mike Fraser has been named new Director of Player Personnel, effective immediately. Promoted from his previous position as Silvertips head scout, Fraser will support Silvertips hockey operations with roster management, coordinate scouting and recruiting efforts across North America and Europe, and prospect evaluation in conjunction with the WHL Draft.

“In his three seasons as head scout, Mike has gained valuable experience suitable for a new opportunity in our hockey operations department,” said Consolidated Sports Holdings chief operating officer Zoran Rajcic. “His judgement is respected, he has a great eye for talent, and worked with tireless commitment to finding the next wave of future Silvertips, some who have already begun making an impact on our roster. As we identified his promotion as a critical piece of success, his contributions to fortifying our depth chart, preparing for the WHL Draft, and more will be extremely valuable as we move ahead with shaping our future.”

“Earning an opportunity like this is what I’ve worked for over the years, and to move forward with this prestigious organization means so much,” said Fraser. “They’ve made me feel like a part of the family since my first day, and we’ve worked so hard together to shape a franchise that is reputable for on ice success and developing future talent. My goal is to continue helping move us in that direction, emphasizing our core values of skill and speed. As time in position grows, I’ll look forward to working with our returning group of players, future prospects, scouting department, and coaching staff to maintain an exciting core of players who love playing for each other, the fans of the Pacific Northwest, and their future.”

After Fraser’s arrival, listed prospects such as forwards Brendan Lee, Ryan Hofer, Max Graham, and defenseman Aidan Sutter skated as part of the Silvertips lineup, each suiting up for 17 of 23 games or more in 2021 as part of the Silvertips fourth U.S. Division title in five seasons.

Prior to working with the Silvertips, he served as a scout with the Brandon Wheat Kings for six seasons and contributed to the construction of the Wheat Kings roster which secured the Eastern Conference title and Scotty Munro Trophy in 2014-15, and hoisted the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions in 2015-16, with scouted forwards Nolan Patrick and Ty Lewis, and defenseman Kale Clague.

Fraser also served the Swift Current Broncos as a scout for seven years from 2005 through 2012.