Mike Campbell & Chad Huseby named to Officiating team for 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia

The Canadian Hockey League today announced the officiating team for the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia in Saint John, N.B.

Four referees and five linesmen have been assigned to the championship, including:

Referees

Mike Campbell (Western Hockey League)

Mike Hamilton (Ontario Hockey League)

Mario Maillet (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League)

Brad Mills (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League)

Linesmen

Justin Burchell (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League)

Jay Doiron (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League)

Chad Huseby (Western Hockey League)

Sylvain Losier (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League)

Dustin McCrank (Ontario Hockey League)

The 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia begins Monday between the OHL champion Hamilton Bulldogs and host Saint John Sea Dogs in the first of the six-day round robin prior to the Semi-Final set for June 27 and the Championship Final for June 29.