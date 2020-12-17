Memorial eCup Final Preview: Medicine Hat Tigers vs. Saint John Sea Dogs

Only two remain.

And once the evening is over, one will stand tall above 63 others as the champion of the inaugural Memorial eCup presented by Kia.

Set to represent the Western Hockey League is Lukas Svejkovsky and the Medicine Hat Tigers. On the other side is Riley Bezeau and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Saint John Sea Dogs.

Thursday’s best-of-three eCup championship represents the first official meeting between the Tigers and the Sea Dogs, and though it won’t be played on a natural ice surface, it will undoubtedly go into the Canadian Hockey League history book.

Schedule

Game 1 – 4:15 p.m. MT

Game 2 – 4:50 p.m. MT

*Game 3 – 5:25 p.m. MT

* = if necessary

Historical Matchup

Thursday’s best-of-three series will represent the first meetings between the cross-league counterparts.

Medicine Hat Tigers / Lukas Svejkovsky

Division: Telluride Division

Record: 6-0-0

Goals For: 29

Goals Against: 10

Game Day! Tune in today at 3:15 PST as the Tabbies take on Sea Dogs in a best of 3 matchup for the Memorial E-Cup Finals presented by @kiacanada. If we win, a charitable donation will be made to The Medicine Hat Santa Clause Fund and the local Women’s Shelter. #GoTigers 💃🐯 — Lukas Svejkovsky (@lukassve10) December 17, 2020

Saint John Sea Dogs / Riley Bezeau

Division: Seltos Division

Record: 6-1-0

Goals For: 39

Goals Against: 25

In preparation for our finals showdown with @tigershockey tonight, we decided to learn 3⃣ facts about Medicine Hat. 1) It is in fact a city, and not a hat?

2) demonym = Hatter

3) Founded in 1883 (279 years our junior, basically a baby)#KiaCHLeCup pic.twitter.com/l6c4DskemQ — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) December 17, 2020

Road to the Memorial eCup Championship

Medicine Hat Tigers / Lukas Svejkovsky

Tigers def. Zach Hodder, Celebrity Guest (7-1)

Tigers def. Rhett Rhinehart, Saskatoon Blades (5-1)

Tigers def. Zachary Roy, Hamilton Bulldogs (3-0)

Tigers def. Danny Katic, Saginaw Spirit (5-3)

Tigers def. Ty Collins, Mississauga Steelheads (5-3 W; 4-2 W)

Saint John Sea Dogs / Riley Bezeau

Sea Dogs def. Sam Sedley, Owen Sound Attack (5-2)

Sea Dogs def. Zachary Massicotte, Rimouski Oceanic (7-5)

Sea Dogs def. Justin Hall, Lethbridge Hurricanes (5-2)

Sea Dogs def. Brendan Hoffmann, Erie Otters (6-4)

Sea Dogs def. Dylan Champagne, Acadie-Bathurst Titan (10-6 L; 6-0 W; 4-2 W)

Key to the Series: Medicine Hat Tigers

Ottawa Senators prospect Mads Sogaard has stood tall throughout the inaugural eCup, coming up with big saves in big moments. It goes without saying that his play has factored in to the Tigers’ stingy work, with only 10 goals against to this point in the tournament.

Key to the Series: Saint John Sea Dogs

Joshua Roy, the top selection from the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, turned in a red-hot performance during semifinal action. The 2003-born product of St-Georges-de-Beauce, Que., is a top-ranked prospect for the 2021 NHL Draft and he showed why in the semifinal versus the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, recording back-to-back two-goal games.

Memorial Cup History: Medicine Hat Tigers

The Medicine Hat Tigers are two-time Memorial Cup champions, having claimed the title in back-to-back years – 1987 and 1988. Those teams featured longtime NHL star Trevor Linden, among many others.

The Tigers last appearance in the Memorial Cup came in 2007. Having won the WHL Championship in a dramatic seven-game series with the Memorial Cup-host Vancouver Giants, the Tigers landed in Vancouver and advanced to the Memorial Cup final where they fell to those same Giants.

Memorial Cup History: Saint John Sea Dogs

The Saint John Sea Dogs have one Memorial Cup title to their credit, sitting atop the entire CHL in 2011. Florida Panthers star Jonathan Huberdeau was a key cog of the 2011 Sea Dogs, and went on to win the NHL’s Calder Memorial Trophy as Rookie of the Year in 2012-13.

The Sea Dogs last appearance in the Memorial Cup came in 2017 in Windsor, Ont. Saint John’s only win of the tournament came in a 7-0 triumph over the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds. The Sea Dogs eventually bowed out in the semifinal, falling by a 6-3 score to the Erie Otters.