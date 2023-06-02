Memorial Cup Semi-Final: Player to Watch – Kyle Crnkovic

For the third time in franchise history, the Seattle Thunderbirds will participate in the Memorial Cup presented by Kia. Seattle will be joined by the OHL champions, the Peterborough Petes, the QMJHL champions, Quebec Remparts, and tournament hosts, the Kamloops Blazers. The Thunderbirds will look to keep their Memorial Cup campaign alive on June 2, when they face-off against Peterborough Petes in the 2023 Memorial Cup semi-finals (7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. MT).

The 2023 Memorial Cup began on May 26 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C., and will culminate on June 4 when the 2023 Memorial Cup Champions are crowned.

Visit CHL.ca/MemorialCup for tickets or catch the action from home on TSN 1 & 4, on the NHL Network in the United States, or on WHL Live for those living internationally.

Kyle Crnkovic

Chestermere, Alta.

NHL Free Agent

Left Wing

#61

5-foot-7, 166 pounds

2023 WHL Playoffs

19GP – 16 points (6G-10A)

Seattle Thunderbirds forward Kyle Crnkovic is making the most of the final leg in his WHL career.

As one of three 20-year-olds on the Thunderbirds roster, Crnkovic is a soon-to-be WHL graduate looking to add a Memorial Cup title to his resume before moving on to the next stage in his professional career.

With that in mind, there is a heightened pressure on Crnkovic to perform in the year-end, CHL wide tournament — and he’s certainly delivered so far.

In Seattle’s opening game of the Memorial Cup, Crnkovic would boost his club past the Peterborough Petes with a three-goal performance.

And, while proud of his unforgettable Memorial Cup hat-trick, Crnkovic is still breathing in his success quietly and humbly.

“They’re a good team and [got a] good goalie. I was fortunate enough to get a couple by and then the empty netter,” Crnkovic said.

The overager’s scoring touch wasn’t going to be capped at three, either.

The crafty forward tacked on another tri-point night (1G-2A) to help the Thunderbirds claim a spot in the Memorial Cup semi-final with a win over the Kamloops Blazers in their final game of the round robin.

His two multi-point outings we’re also good enough to propel him to the podium on several scoring leaderboards. As it stands, Crnkovic is tied for first, with Quebec’s James Malatesta, in goals (4) and is second in points (6). Only Kamloops’ captain Logan Stankoven sits ahead the 20-year-old in the category.

With a semi-final clash scheduled with the Petes on Friday night, Seattle will be anticipating another offensive outburst from its forward core — including Crnkovic — if they want to punch their ticket to the Memorial Cup Final.

But, the same thought, which is undoubtedly on Crnkovic’s mind as well, must not be dwelled on too much as Peterborough is a team that cannot be glanced over.

“There’s no quit in that group. I mean, there’s a reason why they’re here. They battle and don’t give up till the end, so it’s going to be a big challenge for us,” Crnkovic admitted. “[I’m] just excited for this challenge and obviously they are a good team. Last night they had a big comeback, so we’re all just really looking forward to it.”

But according to the five-year WHL veteran, the Thunderbirds have yet to put their best skate forward for the duration of their round robin.

“We’ve had a couple bad starts in the tournament and found our way back in games, so I think just starting on time and then just keep the pressure on them and don’t give them any time because [Peterborough’s] a team that can attack real quick.”

Crnkovic and the Thunderbirds will look to extend their stay in the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia when they meet the Peterborough Petes in the semi-final on June 2 (7 p.m. PT, TSN 1/4, NHL Network, WHL Live).