Memorial Cup: Player to Watch – Sebastian Cossa

For the first time since 2019, the Memorial Cup presented by Kia is back. Featuring the WHL champion Edmonton Oil Kings, OHL champion Hamilton Bulldogs, QMJHL champion Shawinigan Cataractes, and the host Saint John Sea Dogs, the tournament will take place from June 20-29 at Harbour Station in Saint John, N.B. Game 5 of the tournament is set for Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. AT / 4 p.m. MT.

Catch tonight’s action on TSN 1 and TSN 5 in Canada.

Sebastian Cossa

Fort McMurray, Alta.

Detroit Red Wings (2021, 1-15)

Goaltender

#33

6-foot-6, 215 pounds

2022 WHL Playoffs

19 GP – 16-3, 1.93 GAA, .919 SV%, 5 SO

Saint John, N.B. – Great goaltending goes a long ways, and that is exactly what Sebastian Cossa has delivered for the Edmonton Oil Kings over the course of his three seasons in the WHL.

The prized prospect of the Detroit Red Wings was stellar during the 2022 WHL Playoffs, recording an Oil Kings franchise-record five shutouts over the course of a 19-game run to the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Now, with the Oil Kings season on the line at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, Cossa will once again be counted on for a clutch performance.

“The faith we have in him, the belief we have in him – we know that he can make those big saves for us and those key timely saves,” said captain Jake Neighbours of the stability Cossa provides for the Oil Kings. “He’s done that all year long, all post-season long for us. He’s obviously a tremendous goalie – he’s one of the best in the country, if not the best.”

Cossa came up big in a wild three-on-three overtime affair on Wednesday evening at the Memorial Cup, backstopping the Oil Kings to a critical 4-3 win over the host Saint John Sea Dogs.

Friday’s affair looms just as large with the Oil Kings’ OHL opponents – the Hamilton Bulldogs – up against the wall, requiring a regulation victory to stay alive at the Memorial Cup. For Edmonton, the equation is simple – get a single point and you advance to the Memorial Cup semifinal on Monday, June 27.

Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (15th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Cossa has enjoyed an incredible WHL career. Over three seasons with the Oil Kings, the lanky puckstopper is 71-16-4-3 with a 2.12 goals-against average, .921 save percentage, and 14 shutouts.

Cossa was originally selected by the Oil Kings in the second round (36th overall) of the 2017 WHL Draft.