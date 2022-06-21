Memorial Cup: Player to Watch – Kaiden Guhle

For the first time since 2019, the Memorial Cup presented by Kia is back. Featuring the WHL champion Edmonton Oil Kings, OHL champion Hamilton Bulldogs, QMJHL champion Shawinigan Cataractes, and the host Saint John Sea Dogs, the tournament will take place from June 20-29 at Harbour Station in Saint John, N.B. Game 2 of the tournament is set for Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. AT / 4 p.m. MT.

Catch tonight’s action on TSN 1 and TSN 5 in Canada, or live on the NHL Network in the United States.

Kaiden Guhle

Sherwood Park, Alta.

Montreal Canadiens (2020, 1-16)

Defence

#4

6-foot-2, 200 pounds

2022 WHL Playoffs

19 GP – 8G-8A – 16 points

All eyes will be on Montreal Canadiens prospect Kaiden Guhle as he makes his return to the East Coast on Tuesday night.

The 2022 WHL Playoffs MVP embarks on his second trip to the Memorial Cup presented by Kia after first hitting the big stage as a member of the Prince Albert Raiders during the 2019 tournament in Halifax.

“You’ve got to be a little more tight,” Guhle said about the tournament-style format after arriving in Saint John. “There isn’t much room for mistakes. You have to be more tight throughout the games, but besides that, nothing really changes – you just go out there and play.

“We just need to keep playing our game, not really change a whole lot. There are good teams here – all championship teams – so just keep playing our game, and if we do that we’ll be fine.”

Guhle, a product of Sherwood Park, Alta., has, at times, looked like a man among boys this post-season, levelling the competition with thundering bodychecks and tight defensive play, all while contributing on offense. Guhle’s eight goals represent an Oil Kings record for goals in a post-season by a defenceman.

Back in 2019, Guhle had only just turned 17 as his Raiders were eliminated from the competition following round-robin play. Three years later, he’s set on a different outcome as a member of the Oil Kings.

“It’s a quick turnaround from winning (the WHL Championship),” Guhle said. “You have fun at home and celebrate, then you have to dial it back in for a week and a half. That’s the biggest thing, keeping your mindset straight and knowing there’s still one more step to go.”