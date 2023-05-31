Memorial Cup Game 6: Player to Watch – Reid Schaefer

For the third time in franchise history, the Seattle Thunderbirds will participate in the Memorial Cup presented by Kia. Seattle will be joined by the OHL champions, the Peterborough Petes, the QMJHL champions, Quebec Remparts, and tournament hosts, the Kamloops Blazers. The Thunderbirds continue their Memorial Cup campaign on May 31, when they face-off against the hosts of the tournament, the Kamloops Blazers (6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT).

The 2023 Memorial Cup began on May 26 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C., and will culminate on June 4 when the 2023 Memorial Cup Champions are crowned.

Visit CHL.ca/MemorialCup for tickets or catch the action from home on TSN 1 & 4, on the NHL Network in the United States, or on WHL Live for those living internationally.

Reid Schaefer

Spruce Grove, Alta.

NHL Club: Nashville Predators (Trade – 1st Round, Edmonton Oilers)

Left Wing

#24

6-foot-4, 219 pounds

2023 WHL Playoffs

19GP – 19 points (8G-11A)

There’s a lot riding on Wednesday night’s preliminary round finale against the Kamloops Blazers, but Nashville Predators prospect Reid Schaefer and the Seattle Thunderbirds are ready for it.

“It’s another ‘do-or-die game for us’ kind of mentality,” Schaefer said Wednesday morning.

Both him and the Thunderbirds are focused on the Memorial Cup’s long haul and are unafraid to take whatever route will get them there.

“We’re prepared to do it the hard way. We will be ready,” Schaefer continued.

Even if it means going through the host team and fellow WHL representative, Kamloops.

That’s the mentality that won Schaefer and the Thunderbirds the 2023 WHL Championship and is what will help hurtle the Club into the playoff rounds of the Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

WATCH 📽️ | @SeattleTbirds forward and @PredsNHL prospect Reid Schaefer shares his thoughts ahead of Wednesday’s #MemorialCup matchup versus Kamloops. pic.twitter.com/3sbGSZjBgS — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 31, 2023

That, and a strong performance from the first-round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. But that shouldn’t be an issue for Schaefer, as the product of Spruce Grove, Alta. has been a reliable source of offensive production in the regular season and playoffs for Seattle.

In both his regular and post-season campaigns, Schaefer finished fifth in Thunderbird points with 61 (28G-33A) and 19 (8G-11A), respectively, while recording two game-winning goals for his Club during the 2023 WHL Playoffs — none more important that his winning tally in Game 2 of the Championship Series against Winnipeg.

It helps that Schaefer knows the opponent they are facing, unlike his previous two games against the Peterborough Petes and Quebec Remparts, as this will be the 11th time Kamloops and Seattle have met in the regular season and playoffs this year.

“Obviously we played [the Blazers] four times in the regular season and then through our playoff series. We know what we are getting ourselves into tonight and we’re prepared,” Schaefer stated.

“They are a fast team, quick off transition and high-end skill, so we’ve got to limit their chances and play a well-structured game.”

A win over the Blazers on Wednesday night will guarantee a spot in the Memorial Cup’s semifinals for the Thunderbirds — a feat that hasn’t been achieved by the team since the 1992 tournament — while a loss will send them to a tiebreaker game against the Petes on Thursday, June 1.

While Schaefer is planning for a win against their Western Conference rivals, the Thunderbirds forward is unfazed about taking a longer route to a Memorial Cup championship.

“The game plan is to win tonight. That’ll be very beneficial for us if we can do that, but if not, it’s a hard road to get to the finals and we’d be willing to do that.”

The Seattle Thunderbirds will close out their preliminary round of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia on Wednesday, May 31 against the Kamloops Blazers (6 p.m. PT, TSN 1/4, NHL Network, WHL Live).