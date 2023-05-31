Memorial Cup Game 6: Player to Watch – Matthew Seminoff

For the second time in franchise history, the Kamloops Blazers are set to host the Memorial Cup presented by Kia. Kamloops will be joined by the OHL champions, the Peterborough Petes, the QMJHL champions, Quebec Remparts, and the WHL champions, the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Blazers look to continue their Memorial Cup campaign on May 31, when they face-off against familiar foes, the Seattle Thunderbirds (6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT).

The 2023 Memorial Cup began on May 26 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C., and will culminate on June 4 when the 2023 Memorial Cup Champions are crowned.

Visit CHL.ca/MemorialCup for tickets or catch the action from home on TSN 1 & 4 or on WHL Live for those living internationally.

Matthew Seminoff

Coquitlam, B.C.

NHL Club: Dallas Stars (6th Round, 2022 NHL Draft)

Right Wing

#13

5-foot-11, 183 pounds

2023 WHL Playoffs

14GP – 19 points (10G-9A)

Dallas Stars prospect Matthew Seminoff had his way with the Seattle Thunderbirds during the 2023 WHL Western Conference Championship held in early May.

With goals in five-straight games and six of his 10 post-season tallies coming in their six-game series, Seminoff’s goal-scoring capabilities was in full effect for the Kamloops Blazers.

Seminoff’s hot streak would also make the trek back to Kamloops and just in time for the Memorial Cup.

The Coquitlam, B.C. product logged goals in his opening two games of the tournament, that included a three-point night (2G-1A) during Kamloops’ 10-2 triumph over the Peterborough Petes last weekend.

But, Seminoff knows that a strong post-season performance does not guarantee a smooth transition into continued success on the tournament’s stage.

“I think a little bit of that [performance] carried over into the Memorial Cup, but it’s kind of a fresh tournament,” Seminoff said to local media on Wednesday morning. “So, you can’t really think too much about the playoffs and how that went.”

Instead, he’s grateful for the opportunity to participate in the tournament and isn’t focused on his individual performances.

“You just got to go game-by-game and try to play your best the next day because [the tournament] is going to be over pretty quick.”

Now, as the Blazers look to secure a spot in the semifinals of the Memorial Cup, Seminoff will look to replicate his offensive prowess on Wednesday night.

Because, for the 11th time this season, the Blazers and Thunderbirds are set to take the ice for a highly anticipated tilt in the Sandman Centre.

Being strangers no more, Seminoff and the Blazers know what to expect from the WHL Champions and what it takes to get past them.

“I think it’s important for us to try and get inside and manage pucks behind [the defense]. Seattle’s really good on transitions, so if we’re trying to carry pucks in the middle, they’re going to force turnovers and transition quick.”

But, like most contests between the Blazers and Thunderbirds, their meeting on Wednesday does have some additional stakes on the line. The winner will secure their spot in the Memorial Cup’s semifinal match while the loser will face the Peterborough Petes in a tiebreaker game on Thursday night.

While a lot is on the line for his team, Seminoff is up for the challenge.

“Going into the [previous] game against Peterborough was a must win for us, so it’s kind of the same mindset [for tonight]. Obviously, we’re not out of the tournament if we lose, but it’s got to be the mindset going into each game here. There’s no room for error and we’ve got to bring our best game tonight,” Seminoff said.

Come Wednesday night, the Blazers will hope Seminoff sticks to his goal-scoring ways when they wrap up their preliminary round of the Memorial Cup against Seattle (6 p.m. PT, TSN 1/4, WHL Live).