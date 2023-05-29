Memorial Cup Game 4: Player to Watch – Kevin Korchinski

For the third time in franchise history, the Seattle Thunderbirds will participate in the Memorial Cup presented by Kia. Seattle will be joined by the OHL champions, the Peterborough Petes, the QMJHL champions, Quebec Remparts, and tournament hosts, the Kamloops Blazers. The Thunderbirds, who currently boast a record of 1-0 in the preliminary round, will look to stay undefeated when they take on the Quebec Remparts on Monday, May 29 (6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT).

The 2023 Memorial Cup began on May 26 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C., and will culminate on June 4 when the 2023 Memorial Cup Champions are crowned.

Visit CHL.ca/MemorialCup for tickets or catch the action from home on TSN 1 & 3 or on WHL Live for those living internationally.

Kevin Korchinski

Saskatoon, Sask.

NHL Club: Chicago (1st Round, 2022 NHL Draft)

Defenseman

#14

6-foot-3, 185 pounds

2023 WHL Playoffs

19GP – 14 points (3G-11A)

It was a ‘pinch me’ moment for Chicago Blackhawks prospect Kevin Korchinski when the Seattle Thunderbirds made their 2023 Memorial Cup debut on Saturday night.

As it turns out, Korchinski has aspired to play in the prestigious tournament since he was an eight-year-old spectating the 2013 Memorial Cup in his hometown of Saskatoon, Sask.

During the tournament, Korchinski caught himself looking up to the likes of former junior players turned NHL regulars, Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads), Bo Horvat (London Knights), and current Chicago teammate Seth Jones (Portland Winterhawks).

“I actually got to go to the games in Saskatoon,” Korchinski reminisced. “That’s when they had [Nathan] MacKinnon on that Halifax team that won it all. It was really special just watching it, seeing it live and seeing the next superstars in the NHL play in this tournament.”

Now, it seems that the roles have been reversed.

It’s Korchinski’s turn to inspire the next group of young hockey fans, as him and his teammates have succeeded MacKinnon and company as the next generation of junior superstars looking to make their mark in the Memorial Cup, and eventually, the NHL.

And, if the 2023 WHL Playoffs and opening game of the Memorial Cup have been any indication, Korchinski is already living up to these hopes.

With 11 assists and 14 points in the playoffs, the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has been an offensive catalyst on the blueline for the Thunderbirds.

Whether it’s an excellent defensive maneuver, a perfect pass out of their zone, or a scoring opportunity for the team, many Seattle chances are often quarterbacked through the 6’3” blueliner.

This type of player is invaluable in tournaments like the Memorial Cup — and it’s been apparent.

In their Saturday night game against the Peterborough Petes, Korchinski logged a hefty chunk of ice-time that saw him record his first point of the tournament (1A), a +2 rating, and 3 shots on goal.

In their upcoming game with the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts, Korchinski understands that a similar performance as their tournament opener is expected from him.

“We just got to play our game, stick to what makes us good and treat [Quebec] as the team they are, a really good team.”

The Seattle Thunderbirds will continue the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia on Monday, May 29, when they take on the Quebec Remparts (6 p.m. PT, TSN 1/3, WHL Live).