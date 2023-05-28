Memorial Cup Game 3: Player to Watch – Ryan Hofer

For the second time in franchise history, the Kamloops Blazers are hosting the Memorial Cup presented by Kia. Kamloops is joined by the WHL Champion Seattle Thunderbirds, OHL champion Peterborough Petes and the QMJHL champion Quebec Remparts. The Blazers continue their Memorial Cup campaign on May 28, when they face-off against the Peterborough Petes (3 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. MT).

The 2023 Memorial Cup began May 26 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C., and will culminate on June 4 when the 2023 Memorial Cup Champions are crowned.

Ryan Hofer

Winnipeg, Man.

NHL Club: Washington (6th round, 2022 NHL Draft)

Forward

#10

6-foot-3, 192 pounds

2023 WHL Playoffs

14GP – 15 points (8G-7A)

Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Hofer is relishing the opportunity to participate in the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

Acquired at the WHL Trade Deadline from the Everett Silvertips, the Winnipegger is determined to make his final WHL season a memorable one.

“I’m super thankful,” Hofer said Sunday morning prior to Kamloops’ Memorial Cup contest with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes.

“With the trade, I got to punch my ticket [to the tournament], I’m just soaking it all in.”

Hofer finished the regular season with 40 goals, most among Blazers skaters, adding eight goals and 15 points in 14 WHL Playoffs contests.

He extended his point streak to three games in Friday’s Memorial Cup opener versus Quebec, but Hofer is cognizant his group wants to right its course after a disappointing loss two nights ago.

“We feel confident,” Hofer said. “We didn’t really play our best in that first game, but we’ve put that behind us.

“The good thing about a tournament like this, it’s a quick turnaround so we’re looking forward to [Sunday’s game], and we’re going to bring our best effort.”

Selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Hofer earned considerable NHL attention last season after a breakout 25-goal campaign in Everett. He carried over that success into the current hockey year, and was rewarded with an entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals in March.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound forward is anticipating a physical affair Sunday.

“It gets you in the game,” Hofer commented, “that’s going to be one of the big keys tonight.

“We’ve got a big group, we’ve just got to play hard, play on them.”

The Kamloops Blazers continue the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia Sunday, May 28, when they take on the Peterborough Petes