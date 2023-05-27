Memorial Cup Game 2: Player to Watch – Thomas Milic

For the third time in franchise history, the Seattle Thunderbirds will participate in the Memorial Cup presented by Kia. Seattle will be joined by the OHL champions, the Peterborough Petes, the QMJHL champions, Quebec Remparts, and tournament hosts, the Kamloops Blazers. The Thunderbirds will kickstart their Memorial Cup campaign on May 27, when they face-off against the Peterborough Petes (6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT).

The 2023 Memorial Cup begins May 26 on May 26 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C., and will culminate on June 4 when the 2023 Memorial Cup Champions are crowned.

Visit CHL.ca/MemorialCup for tickets or catch the action from home on TSN 1 & 4, on the NHL Network in the United States, or on WHL Live for those living internationally.

Thomas Milic

Coquitlam, B.C.

#28 Ranked North American Goaltender by CSS

Goaltender

#35

6-foot-1, 175 pounds

2023 WHL Playoffs

19GP – 1.95 GAA-.933 SV% – 16 Wins

WHL Goaltender of the Year, WHL Playoffs MVP, and WHL Champion.

That’s quite the resume Seattle Thunderbirds’ netminder, Thomas Milic, has racked up in the month of May alone. And, he might not be done either, as the Seattle Thunderbirds are still set to appear in the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

Through the entire 2022-23 Regular Season and playoffs, Milic has been nothing short of a brick wall for his club – and it’s clearly shown.

The Thunderbirds, who boasted an impressive regular season record of 54-11-1-2, relied on Milic in 33 different occasions. Of those 33 starts, Milic and the Thunderbirds went 27-3-1-1.

For those wondering, the WHL Playoffs were, indeed, no different.

Milic was given the nod in all 19 of Seattle’s post-season games, which saw him drum-up a near-perfect record of 16-3-0-0.

The netminder, who is set to enter the 2023 NHL Draft in June, also set several personal highs, including new bests in GAA and SV% through the regular season and playoffs. Many of those numbers being good enough to stand atop the entire WHL.

During the regular season, the Coquitlam, B.C., native lead the entire League in GAA (2.08), and SV% (.928), while in the post-season he led all netminders in minutes played (1,141), saves (519), GAA (1.95), SV% (.933) and wins (16).

In an interview following Seattle’s WHL Championship triumph, Milic was asked about Thunderbirds heading to the 2023 Memorial Cup.

His response — a smile stretching ear to ear.

“Oh man, super pumped. It’s been way in the back of our minds all season. So, for it to come this fast, we are super pumped,” the goaltender said.

The journey to become 2023 Memorial Cup Champions won’t be an easy feat though. Seattle will be needing the best from their players as the move forward.

Thunderbirds’ head coach Matt O’Dette understands this and believes his club, especially Milic, has what it takes.

“This year in particular, the Western Hockey League teams have done a good job building their rosters, rounding them out and being more complete teams heading into the tournament to be able to compete against these high-end Ontario teams and Quebec-league teams,” O’Dette said.

The Seattle Thunderbirds’ opening game of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, when they take on OHL Champions, the Peterborough Petes (3 p.m. PT, TSN 1/3, WHL Live).