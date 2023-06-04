Memorial Cup Final: Player to Watch – Brad Lambert

For the third time in franchise history, the Seattle Thunderbirds will participate in the Memorial Cup presented by Kia. Seattle will be joined by the OHL champions, the Peterborough Petes, the QMJHL champions, Quebec Remparts, and tournament hosts, the Kamloops Blazers. The Thunderbirds will look to hoist the Memorial Cup for the first time in Club history Sunday when they face-off against the Quebec Remparts in the 2023 Memorial Cup final (4 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. MT).

The 2023 Memorial Cup began on May 26 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C., and will culminate on June 4 when the 2023 Memorial Cup Champions are crowned.

Visit CHL.ca/MemorialCup for tickets or catch the action from home on TSN in Canada, on the NHL Network in the United States, or on WHL Live for those living internationally.

Brad Lambert

Lahti, Finland

NHL Draft: WPG (2022, 1-30)

Centre

#11

6-foot-0, 183 pounds

2023 WHL Playoffs

17GP – 26 points (6G-20A)

Winnipeg Jets prospect Brad Lambert is cleared for take-off in Sunday’s final of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

Lambert and his Seattle Thunderbirds teammates are in the final for the first time and look to avenge a round-robin defeat to the Quebec Remparts in the tournament finale this afternoon.

After posting 26 points during the WHL Playoffs, the product of Lahti, Finland found the back of the net for the first time at the Memorial Cup in Friday’s semi-final, opening the scoring in Seattle’s 4-1 win over Peterborough.

“We’re one step closer, we’ve got one more game, and we’re going to give it everything we’ve got,” Lambert said following Friday’s victory.

It’s been a year of change for Lambert, who despite spending a handful of years in the Saskatoon Minor Hockey system grew up overseas.

He began the campaign with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, also representing Finland at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship before being re-assigned to the Thunderbirds in January.

“Ever since I got [to Seattle] it’s been great, I’m just enjoying the ride,” Lambert noted, “we’ve got one more game with this great group of guys.”

Seattle’s top line has typically featured Lambert and two fellow first-round picks in Dylan Guenther and Reid Schaefer, though head coach Matt O’Dette has swapped out Schaefer for both Gracyn Sawchyn and Jordan Gustafson at times during the tournament.

The key to the line, though, is Lambert’s ability to move the puck up-ice with pace. His skating and maneuverability are both excellent and over the course of the season, his chemistry with Guenther in particular has only grown.

The Thunderbirds have had championship aspirations since before the 2022-23 season began last fall; Lambert is sure to play a starring role if Seattle is to shine Sunday in junior hockey’s season finale.

Lambert and the Thunderbirds look to hoist the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia Sunday when they square off with the Quebec Remparts in the tournamet final (4 p.m. PT, TSN, NHL Network, WHL Live).