Medicine Hat Tigers to select first overall in 2022 CHL Import Draft

The Canadian Hockey League announced Tuesday the Order of Selections for the 2022 CHL Import Draft, to be held online Friday, July 1 at 9:00 a.m. MT.

The Medicine Hat Tigers hold the first-overall selection, to be followed by the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Cape Breton Eagles.

Medicine Hat will select first overall in the CHL Import Draft for the second time in franchise history. The Tigers drafted Czech defenceman Vladimir Sicak with the first pick in the 1998 CHL Import Draft; Sicak went on to skate in 105 WHL regular season games with Medicine Hat from 1998-2000.

The Tigers are the first WHL Club to select first overall in the CHL Import Draft since the Swift Current Broncos selected Finnish defenceman Kasper Puutio in 2019.

Each of the 60 CHL Clubs are permitted to make a maximum of two selections in the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

2022 CHL Import Draft – WHL Selections

Round One

1. Medicine Hat Tigers

4. Tri-City Americans

7. Victoria Royals

10. Vancouver Giants

13. Spokane Chiefs

16. Prince George Cougars

19. Calgary Hitmen

22. Swift Current Broncos

25. Regina Pats

28. Prince Albert Raiders

31. Lethbridge Hurricanes

34. Brandon Wheat Kings

37. Saskatoon Blades

40. Moose Jaw Warriors

43. Kelowna Rockets

46. Seattle Thunderbirds

49. Red Deer Rebels

52. Portland Winterhawks

55. Kamloops Blazers

57. Everett Silvertips

59. Edmonton Oil Kings

60. Winnipeg ICE

Round One

61. Medicine Hat Tigers

64. Tri-City Americans

67. Victoria Royals

70. Vancouver Giants

73. Spokane Chiefs

76. Prince George Cougars

79. Calgary Hitmen

82. Swift Current Broncos

85. Regina Pats

88. Prince Albert Raiders

91. Lethbridge Hurricanes

94. Brandon Wheat Kings

97. Saskatoon Blades

100. Moose Jaw Warriors

103. Kelowna Rockets

106. Seattle Thunderbirds

109. Red Deer Rebels

112. Portland Winterhawks

115. Kamloops Blazers

117. Everett Silvertips

119. Edmonton Oil Kings

120. Winnipeg ICE