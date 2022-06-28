Medicine Hat Tigers to select first overall in 2022 CHL Import Draft
The Canadian Hockey League announced Tuesday the Order of Selections for the 2022 CHL Import Draft, to be held online Friday, July 1 at 9:00 a.m. MT.
The Medicine Hat Tigers hold the first-overall selection, to be followed by the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Cape Breton Eagles.
Medicine Hat will select first overall in the CHL Import Draft for the second time in franchise history. The Tigers drafted Czech defenceman Vladimir Sicak with the first pick in the 1998 CHL Import Draft; Sicak went on to skate in 105 WHL regular season games with Medicine Hat from 1998-2000.
The Tigers are the first WHL Club to select first overall in the CHL Import Draft since the Swift Current Broncos selected Finnish defenceman Kasper Puutio in 2019.
Each of the 60 CHL Clubs are permitted to make a maximum of two selections in the 2022 CHL Import Draft.
2022 CHL Import Draft – WHL Selections
Round One
1. Medicine Hat Tigers
4. Tri-City Americans
7. Victoria Royals
10. Vancouver Giants
13. Spokane Chiefs
16. Prince George Cougars
19. Calgary Hitmen
22. Swift Current Broncos
25. Regina Pats
28. Prince Albert Raiders
31. Lethbridge Hurricanes
34. Brandon Wheat Kings
37. Saskatoon Blades
40. Moose Jaw Warriors
43. Kelowna Rockets
46. Seattle Thunderbirds
49. Red Deer Rebels
52. Portland Winterhawks
55. Kamloops Blazers
57. Everett Silvertips
59. Edmonton Oil Kings
60. Winnipeg ICE
Round One
61. Medicine Hat Tigers
64. Tri-City Americans
67. Victoria Royals
70. Vancouver Giants
73. Spokane Chiefs
76. Prince George Cougars
79. Calgary Hitmen
82. Swift Current Broncos
85. Regina Pats
88. Prince Albert Raiders
91. Lethbridge Hurricanes
94. Brandon Wheat Kings
97. Saskatoon Blades
100. Moose Jaw Warriors
103. Kelowna Rockets
106. Seattle Thunderbirds
109. Red Deer Rebels
112. Portland Winterhawks
115. Kamloops Blazers
117. Everett Silvertips
119. Edmonton Oil Kings
120. Winnipeg ICE