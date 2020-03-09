Medicine Hat Tigers to honour Bob Ridley

Medicine Hat, Alta. – The Medicine Hat Tigers and Chat 94.5 FM are excited to announce that play-by-play announcer Bob Ridley is set to call his 4,000th Tigers game on March 14 (7:30 p.m. MT).

Ridley has been with the Tigers since their inaugural season in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He was there for each of the five WHL Championships and the back to back Memorial Cup Championships. In 50 seasons to date with the Tabbies, Ridley has only missed one game to work on a curling assignment.

However, what the 75-year-old Vulcan, Alta. native, values most from his time with the Tigers isn’t the milestones and awards but the relationships he has built with every player who has worn the Tigers crest and the community that supports them.

Three years into his tenure with Medicine Hat, Ridley began to double as the team’s bus driver as well as the play-by-play announcer. Often hopping off the bus in a venue to immediately grab his microphone for pre-game interviews.

During his time driving the bus, players would often sit up front to talk with Ridley during the long drives creating everlasting bonds between the players and the man who tells their tale.

Despite growing up on a farm in the Morrin area, Ridley chose to pursue broadcasting and he began working weekends at CJDV Drumheller while he attended Mount Royal College. Upon graduating, Ridley started out with CKSW Swift Current as a rock disc jockey when the opportunity arose for him to pursue a sports job doing play by play. He called his first game for the Swift Current Indians, an intermediate baseball team. During his time in Speedy Creek, Ridley covered everything from curling to bowling.

Serendipitously, Ridley’s 4,000th game will be as the Tigers host the Swift Current Broncos.

In 1966, Ridley left Swift Current for CKKR Rosetown where he stayed for two years before joining Chat Radio in Medicine Hat as a sports director.

When the Tigers entered the WHL in 1970, Ridley was a part of a broadcast team with Bruce Cooke and Larry Plante. He quickly became ingrained as part of the community since he was also the play by play voice of the local pioneer league team for eight years.

Outside of broadcasting, Ridley has been involved in the community as the President of the Medicine Hat Men’s Fastball league for five years and as a competitive rower and racquetball player.

In his tenure with the Orange and Black, Ridley has won a number of accolades including:

The Medicine Hat Civic Recognition Sports Award (1995)

Alberta Sports Hall of Fame – Bell Memorial Award (2005)

Alberta Centennial Award – in recognition of accomplishments and a solid commitment to making Alberta a better place to live (2005)

WHL Distinguished Service Award (2006)

Radio Television Directors News Awards Lifetime Achievement Award (2007)

Radio Television Directors News Awards News Directors Award (2011)

Hockey Alberta Hall of Fame Induction (2019)

Western Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Inductions (2019)

Please join the Tigers and Chat in congratulation Bob on his milestone when the Tabbies host the Swift Current Broncos on March 14th. Tickets for the game can be purchased at the Canalta Centre Box Office or online.