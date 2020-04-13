Medicine Hat Tigers mourn passing of WHL Distinguished Service Award recipient Frank Lanz

The Medicine Hat Tigers and Western Hockey League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of long time off-ice official Frank Lanz.

Frank was passionate about camping and fishing, but he was also incredibly passionate about his Medicine Hat Tigers. Frank was a goal judge since the team’s inception in 1970 until his final game in 2017, a remarkable 47 years. On February 20, 2013, Frank along with brothers Balzer, John and Tony were presented with the Western Hockey League’s Distinguished Service Award for 43 years of dedicated service to the Tigers and to the WHL.

Our deepest condolences go out to Frank’s wife Rose and to the entire Lanz Family.