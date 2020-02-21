Medicine Hat Tigers clinch spot in 2020 #WHLPlayoffs

The Medicine Hat Tigers will be on the prowl in the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoffs.

With a 6-3 loss by the Regina Pats Friday, the Pats can only achieve a maximum of 69 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. Given that the Tigers have 71 points, the Pats can no longer catch them. The Tabbies are the third Central Division team to qualify for the 2020 WHL Playoffs.

Despite losing some key members of their roster in the off-season, Medicine Hat have come back stronger than ever in their milestone 50th season.

With Willie Desjardins returning to the organization as Head Coach and General Manager, he’s kept the Tigers in contention with the best that the Central Division and WHL have to offer. In action against the Tri-City Americans Friday, the Tigers have a 34-18-2-1 record through 55 games.

Offensively, the team has been led by captain James Hamblin. The 20-year-old from Edmonton, Alta. ranks second in league scoring entering Friday’s action with 83 points (34G-49A) through 56 games. The contributions of Brett Kemp and Ryan Chyzowski cannot be understated either. In his first full season with the Tigers, Kemp has recorded 64 points (24G-40A) in 55 games. On Chyzowski’s end, the 19-year-old has produced three consecutive 50-point seasons, setting new career-high totals with 57 points (27G-30A) through 55 games.

Rookie forward Cole Sillinger has also performed well, posting 46 points (18G-26A) in 42 games.

On the blue line, Daniel Baker has led the offensive contributions with 36 points (13G-23A) in 54 games while Cole Clayton has tallied 29 points (2G-27A) in 55 games. Dylan Plouffe has also become a solid addition to the team’s blue line after being acquired from the Vancouver Giants earlier in the season.

Between the pipes, Ottawa Senators prospect Mads Søgaard and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Garin Bjorklund have combined to provide stability in the season. Through 32 games, Søgaard has a 17-12-1-1 record, 2.74 goals-against average, 0.902 save percentage, and three shutouts. Bjorklund meanwhile has posted a 17-5-1-0 record in 26 games, maintaining a 2.94 GAA, 0.897 SV%, and one shutout.

Qualifying for the WHL Playoffs for a fourth-straight season, the Tigers will be on the hunt for their sixth WHL Championship after victories in 1973, 1987, 1988, 2004, and 2007.

Joining the Tigers in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs are the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Spokane Chiefs, and Prince Albert Raiders.

Following Friday’s contest, the Tigers will remain at home to host the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday, February 22 (7:30 p.m. MT) at the Canalta Centre.