Mazden Leslie signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Vancouver Giants

Vancouver, B.C. – General Manager Barclay Parneta announced today that the Giants have signed 2005-born defenceman Mazden Leslie to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.

Mazden Leslie was selected 10th overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. The 6-foot, 160-pound right-shot defenceman spent the 2019-20 season with the Lloydminster Bobcats Midget AAA program as an under-ager and posted 12 points (5G-7A) and 70 penalty minutes in 32 games.

During his first year of Bantam in 2018-19, Leslie scored 50 points (23G-27A) in 33 games with the Bantam Bobcats. He led the AMBHL in scoring for defencemen, was named AMBHL Rookie of the Year and was named the league’s Top Defenceman.

“Mazden has shown the talent and ability that will provide a strong foundation to build with moving forward,” Parneta said. “He has a creative flair to his game that will be exciting to watch for years to come.”

Mazden Leslie adds, “I’m excited and honoured to officially join the Vancouver Giants organization. This is an exciting day for myself and my family, and I’m looking forward to getting started. I can’t wait to hit the ice with my future coaches and teammates at Training Camp.”

As an under-ager, Mazden Leslie is eligible to play in five games with the Giants during the 2020-21 season.