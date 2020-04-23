Martin signs one-year AHL contract with Texas Stars

Kamloops Blazers defenceman Max Martin has signed an American Hockey League contract with the Texas Stars, affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Dallas Stars, for the 2020-21 AHL season.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defenceman recorded 58 points (14G-44A) in 61 games between the Blazers and Prince Albert Raiders this season. Included in his totals were six power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and one game-winning goal.

Overall, Martin was the Blazers’ top-scoring defenceman and ranked fifth in league defensive scoring. His 14 goals were tied for fifth while his 44 assists stood alone in fourth place. Martin’s 28 power-play assists were tied for second in the WHL, four behind Blazers’ captain and teammate Zane Franklin.

Martin was originally selected in the second round, 27th overall, of the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft by the Prince George Cougars. The Winnipeg, Man. product played 271 WHL regular season games between the Cougars, Raiders, and Blazers, recording 164 points (36G-128A). That figure includes 14 power-play goals, two short-handed goals, and six game-winning goals.

Also appearing in 29 WHL playoff games, Martin has recorded nine points (1G-8A), including one power-play goal. In 2019, he won a WHL Championship as a member of the Raiders.