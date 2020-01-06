Mark O’Leary named Head Coach of Moose Jaw Warriors

Moose Jaw Warriors General Manager Alan Millar has announced that the team has relieved Tim Hunter of his coaching duties. Associate Coach Mark O’Leary has been named the new Head Coach of the Moose Jaw Warriors.

O’Leary is currently in his eighth season with the organization and joined the Warriors coaching staff as an Assistant Coach in 2012 – 2013. He was promoted to Associate Coach in 2018 – 2019. O’Leary served as Head Coach for 35 games from 2016 to 2019 while Tim Hunter was with Hockey Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships, during that time he posted a record of 24-6-4-1.

Hunter joined the Warriors for the 2014 – 2015 season. He was on the Warriors bench for 356 games and finished with a 189-134-25-8 record. Hunter ranks first all-time in wins and is second all-time in games coached. Under Hunter, the Warriors made the playoffs from 2016 to 2019. He was Canada’s Head Coach at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships and served as an Assistant Coach at the event in 2017 and 2018.

The Warriors return to Mosaic Place Wednesday when they take on the Edmonton Oil Kings. Tickets are available at the Mosaic Place Box Office or online at www.mjwarriors.ca.