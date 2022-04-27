Marc Lajoie named Americans captain

Kennewick, Wash. – Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced Wednesday the organization has named veteran defenceman Marc Lajoie team captain for the 2022-23 season.

“After going without a captain last season, we felt it was important to establish our team’s leadership early this off-season,” stated Tory. “Marc is a three-year veteran who has matured both on and off the ice. He epitomizes what we are looking for in a leader as someone who can help re-establish our team identity and culture.”

“Marc is the first to the rink and always arrives with a smile on his face. He interacts with the office staff with respect and humility. His interactions with teammates are always positive and reassuring especially with our younger players transitioning to the WHL,” Tory added.

Lajoie, who hails from St. Albert, Alta., was selected by the Americans 14th overall in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft. He has played 150 WHL games with Tri-City, collecting 56 points (21G-35A).

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound rearguard improved his points-per-game pace from 0.26 in 2020-21 to 0.56 in 2021-22.

“It is a privilege and honour to be named the next captain of the Americans,” said Lajoie. “There has been a long list of tremendous leaders in Tri-City and I have been fortunate to learn from many of them in my three years with the team.

“I am excited to take on this leadership role and help continue the tradition of excellence, on and off the ice, next year,” Lajoie added.

Lajoie becomes the 33rd captain in the franchise’s history following Luke Zazula, who served as Tri-City’s captain during the 2020-21 season.

“Marc will be an excellent leader for our group,” said Americans head coach Stu Barnes. “He leads by example. His dedication to the game and his teammates is clear every day.”