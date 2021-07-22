Mallette added to Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team Summer Development Camp coaching staff

Hockey Canada announced today that Kelowna Rockets head coach Kris Mallette has been added to the coaching staff for Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team Summer Development Camp.

He replaces Everett Silvertips general manager and head coach Dennis Williams, who was named an assistant coach with Canada’s National Junior Team yesterday.

17 WHL players will be among the 45 attendees at Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team Summer Development Camp, July 25-Aug. 4 at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on the Tsuut’ina Nation near Calgary.

Over the 11-day camp, the players will be split into two teams, Red and White, and participate in practices and intrasquad games. The camp will also feature combined practices and intrasquad games with Canada’s National Junior Team on Aug. 2-3.

Last summer Mallette was named an assistant coach for Team Canada Red at the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, but the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Following a short stint as the interim head coach, Mallette was named the 11th head coach in Rockets history on March 2, 2020. He has since guided the team to a 15-7-2-1 record in 25 regular season games.