Luke Prokop announces partnership with Kids Help Phone

Edmonton, Alta. – Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Luke Prokop announced a new initiative to help raise money for Kids Help Phone.

The Shots for Impact program will see the Edmonton blueliner donate $10 to the e-mental health service for every shot on goal he records this season.

“I’m very excited to create this partnership to help raise awareness for our youth about the assistance Kids Help Phone can provide,” said Prokop. “Not only for individuals in the LGBTQ2S+ community, but for anyone in general.”

“I think nowadays, there should be more accessibility and that no matter where you are in the world, you can get help for your mental health and Kids Help Phone does such a great job of that. I’m very pleased to help highlight what this organization does and to hopefully help them grow.”

The Oil Kings, with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, will be matching Prokop’s donation at the end of the season.

Kids Help Phone is Canada’s only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support in English and French to young people.

As the country’s virtual care expert, they give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone, through text or in self-directed supports in any moment of crisis or need.

Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund their programs.

Young people can connect with a professional counsellor by calling 1-800-668-6868 or with a trained volunteer by texting TALK to 686868.

Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca.