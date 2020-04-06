Ludwig signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Seattle Thunderbirds

Kent, Wash.— Seattle Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge announced today forward Gabe Ludwig has signed a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement with the team.

Ludwig, from Eagle River, Alaska, was selected by the T-Birds in the second round, 42nd overall, in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

“Gabe is an exciting signing for the Thunderbird organization,” said La Forge. “Gabe was evaluated as a top end talent by our scouts prior to last year’s bantam draft. Our whole organization has worked together to make this signing a reality.”

“I’m very pleased that Gabe has committed to our team,” said director of scouting Mark Romas. “Cal (Filson) and I both immediately recognized his exceptional play-making ability and we made it a priority to keep his name at the top of our draft rankings. I’m thrilled by the result. Gabe will not only bring skill to our group but genuine character. I know he can’t wait to hit the ice with our guys.”

This past season Ludwig played for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite U15 team.

“It means a lot to me to sign with the T-Birds,” said Ludwig. “It’s such a great opportunity for me and this is going to be a huge development step. The T-Birds have done a great job developing players and I am very excited for what the future holds.”

“It was awesome to visit the team and accesso ShoWare Center in early February. Visiting with the staff gave me the opportunity to find out how knowledgeable and passionate they are about hockey.”

“The fans were amazing and it was unreal to see how involved in the game they are. I want to thank my family, friends and coaches who have helped me get to this point.”

Ludwig becomes the fifth member of the 2019 Bantam Draft Class to sign with the team. Ludwig joins Jordan Gustafson, Kevin Korchinski, Spencer Penner and Nico Myatovic.

By signing a WHL Standard Player Agreement, Ludwig is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL. A player is able to attend any career enhancing institution of his choice, including universities, colleges, technical institutes, trade schools, or any other institution which will help the player achieve his academic and career goals.

For each season played in the WHL, a player receives a one-year post-secondary scholarship, which includes: Tuition, Compulsory Fees and Required Textbooks.

The WHL provides the top young hockey talent in western Canada and the United States with the opportunity to develop their skills on the ice at the highest possible level, without compromising their academic goals. The WHL is committed to recognizing academic excellence.