Love accepts head coaching role of Calgary Flames’ AHL affiliate

Saskatoon, Sask. – The Saskatoon Blades Hockey Club announced Monday that Head Coach Mitch Love, 37, has accepted the Head Coach position with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. Stockton is the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames.

“Today is a bittersweet day for our club losing Mitch to the pros,” said Blades President & General Manager Colin Priestner.

“We’re incredibly proud of him and the work he did not only to take our program to the highest level but also to earn this opportunity at such a young age. It is a testament to the level of coach and person Mitch is that he is getting this chance after just three years of being a Head Coach in our league.”

The Blades gave Love his first WHL head coaching position in June of 2018. The team went 95-44-12-4 under Love’s guidance over 3 seasons, resulting in a .665 points percentage that ranks in the Top 5 in the WHL over that span. Most recently, Love guided the Blades to a record of 16-5-2-1 in the shortened 2021 “Hub” season.

“I’m very grateful for the relationship that I have had a chance to build with Colin, the coaches, staff and the players,” commented Love. “I know the team is very well positioned for the upcoming season and the years ahead. Leaving Saskatoon was a difficult decision but I’m very grateful to the Calgary Flames organization for giving me this opportunity.”

In addition to his time behind the bench in Saskatoon, Love also served as an Assistant Coach for Team Canada in each of the last two World Junior Hockey Championships, won a gold medal with Canada’s U18 team at the 2018 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, and served on the bench for Team WHL at the 2019 CHL Canada Russia series.

“I always told our players from the first day we hired Mitch out of Everett that they should appreciate each day they have under his tutelage. I knew the time would come soon that the professional ranks would see the same things that we saw in him. Like losing Kirby Dach at 18, you hate to lose your top players and staff too early, but at the same time it’s rewarding to watch them achieve their goals so quickly and helping establish our club as one of the premier destinations in the WHL,” Priestner said.

Priestner added that the search for a new head coach is already underway and the team is excited about building on the successes that Love brought to the program.

“There are some great names that really interest me that have already emerged over the weekend since word started to circulate,” Priestner said. “I anticipate more today after the news is released. We have established a winning culture and we have a strong returning roster for the new coaching staff to work with and I expect some excellent candidates to emerge. I want to find someone who excited me as much as Mitch did three years ago when I first met him. I intend to move swiftly through this process given the time sensitivity of our training camp beginning in 7 weeks.”

Associate Coach Ryan Marsh and Goaltending Coach Jeff Harvey will continue their roles with the Blades, as will all support staff.

The team will also be looking to add an additional Assistant Coach to support the team this fall.