Lightning prospect Jack Finley returns to Chiefs from Syracuse Crunch

Spokane, Wash. — Spokane Chiefs forward Jack Finley has officially been returned to the Chiefs after a stint in the AHL.

Under the unique circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Finley was allowed to join the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch as underage player until the beginning of the WHL season. The Chiefs are scheduled to begin their season on March 19 and will begin practicing next week.

Finley was picked in the second round (57th) of the 2020 draft by reigning Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay. He suited up for two games with the Syracuse Crunch in his first taste of the professional game.

The Chiefs begin their 2020-21 regular season on Friday, March 19 at Seattle.

Due to ongoing health restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be permitted to games this season.

For the latest information on the 2020-21 season and more, visit spokanechiefs.com.