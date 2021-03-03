Lightning prospect Gage Goncalves returns to Silvertips from AHL Syracuse

EVERETT, WA – The Everett Silvertips, proud seven-time U.S. Division champion and two time Western Conference champion of the Western Hockey League, announced today that the Tampa Bay Lightning have returned center Gage Goncalves (Gonn-sall-vez) to the Silvertips from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Goncalves, 20, earned an assist in his professional debut with the Crunch on Saturday night vs. Utica and was signed to a three-year, entry level contract by the Lightning on Dec. 14. Named Silvertips Most Improved Player last season, he ranked third on the program in points (71), second in goals (33), third in assists (38), second in game winning goals (7), tied the lead in power play goals (14) and was +32 in 60 games. The Mission, British Columbia native experienced a 56 point and 32 goal increase from his 2018-19 rookie campaign and bagged 22 multi point games, including a pair of career-high four point outings.

His shootout goal against the Spokane Chiefs, on Dec. 15, 2019 received attention including a nomination on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top Ten Plays, when the Silvertips defeated Spokane, 4-3 in a shootout in downtown Everett.

Goncalves completed participation in Hockey Canada’s tryout camp for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship and has 34 points, 52 assists, 86 points, and a +42 rating in 128 career games in a Silvertips jersey.

A centering feed from @GageGoncalves sets up a goal by @OSomppi and his first pro point! pic.twitter.com/SJj6oBabAt — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) February 28, 2021

The 6-foot-1, 170 pound forward was originally acquired by the Silvertips as a listed player and signed a WHL standard player agreement on Jan. 3, 2018, making his Silvertips and WHL debut four days later against the Victoria Royals. He was selected by the Lightning in the second round (62nd overall) in the 2020 National Hockey League Entry Draft and was

Goncalves, who will compete in his third full WHL season, has six points in ten WHL Playoff games. He is the fifth Silvertips player to sign a three-year, NHL entry level contract over the last year, joining Bryce Kindopp (Anaheim), Wyatte Wylie (Philadelphia), Jake Christiansen (Columbus), and Dustin Wolf (Calgary).

ABOUT THE SILVERTIPS AND THE NHL

A total of 19 players have suited up in an Everett Silvertips jersey and advanced to play in the National Hockey League, since the Silvertips joined the WHL in 2003-04. Entering this season, the Silvertips have elevated 27 players to be selected by teams in the NHL Entry Draft, including eight over the previous three seasons. By the end of the 2019-20 season, all three Silvertips in the 20-year old category earned NHL entry level contracts: Bryce Kindopp (Anaheim), Wyatte Wylie (Philadelphia), and Jake Christiansen (Columbus).

The Seattle Kraken, an expansion franchise scheduled to play 30 miles away from Everett at Climate Pledge Arena, will make their NHL debut in the 2021-22 season.