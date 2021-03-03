Lethbridge Hurricanes add veteran Liam Kindree off waivers

Lethbridge, AB – The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Monday they have claimed overage forward Liam Kindree off waivers from the Kelowna Rockets.

Kindree, 21, was originally drafted by the Rockets in the fourth round (87th overall) in the 2015 WHL Draft. The North Vancouver, BC product appeared in 33 games in 2019-2020 with the Rockets totaling 16 points (8g-8a) along with 27 penalty minutes. He has appeared in 143 career regular season games, all with Kelowna, collecting 78 points (23g-55a) along with 79 penalty minutes.

The 5’10, 182-pound left-winger set a career-high 34-points in the 2018-2019 season. Kindree has also appeared in five career post-season games adding one assist.

The overage forward is expected to arrive in Lethbridge this weekend to begin his WHL mandatory quarantine prior to joining the team. The ‘Canes now have 15 forwards, eight defenceman and two goaltenders on their roster.

The ‘Canes will be one a bye this weekend. An updated schedule is expected to be announced in the coming days.