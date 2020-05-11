MENU
May 11, 2020

Kyle Topping signs AHL contract with San Jose Barracuda

Robert Murray
Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets

 

Kelowna Rockets forward Kyle Topping has signed an American Hockey League contract with the San Jose Barracuda, affiliate of the San Jose Sharks.

In an injury-shortened 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, Topping produced 33 points (12G-21A) in 33 games, including four power-play goals and two game-winning goals. He was tied for fourth in team scoring and ranked third in points per game.

Originally selected in the 11th round, 220th overall, of the 2014 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, Topping produced 196 points (71G-125A) in 226 WHL regular season games, including 20 power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and eight game-winning goals. He also appeared in the 2019 tie-breaker game against the Kamloops Blazers.

In 19 WHL playoff games, Topping recorded six points (2G-4A), including one power-play goal.

The 6-foot, 191-pound Topping is the younger brother of former Tri-City Americans forward Jordan Topping. Topping recently completed his second season in the ECHL, posting 45 points (26G-19A) in 56 games with the Allen Americans.

