Kyle Gustafson re-joins Winterhawks as associate coach

Portland, Ore. – The Portland Winterhawks have announced the hiring of Kyle Gustafson as the club’s associate coach.

“We are excited to have Kyle back with our organization,” said Senior Vice President, Head Coach and General Manager Mike Johnston, “I believe he is one of the top young coaches in the US right now. His experience at the NHL level will really help our group take the next step.”

Gustafson, 41, re-joins the organization after one year as the Vancouver Canucks’ assistant and special assignment coach. During the 2021-22 season, he helped the Canucks to a 32-30-8 record. Prior to his time in Vancouver, Gustafson spent 18 seasons behind the Portland bench as the club’s assistant coach (2003-2017), associate coach (2017-2021) and assistant general manager (2018-2021). Highlighted by the Hawks’ WHL Championship win in 2013, Gustafson experienced great success in the Rose City, helping oversee 13 playoff qualifications and four Western Conference Championships. In total, Gustafson compiled a regular-season record of 661-479-81 with the Winterhawks from 2003 to 2021.

“I’d like to thank Michael Kramer, Kerry Preete and Mike Johnston for this opportunity. I’m excited to return to the Winterhawks family and I look forward to working with some familiar players in Portland,” said Gustafson.

Gustafson joins Johnston and Assistant Coach Brian Pellerin on the Winterhawks’ coaching staff for the 2022-23 season.