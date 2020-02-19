Kris Mallette named interim head coach of Kelowna Rockets

Kelowna Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton announced today that the Rockets have released head coach Adam Foote from his duties as of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Assistant coach Kris Mallette has been named Kelowna’s interim head coach.

“The team has struggled since the Christmas break. With fourteen games remaining in the regular season, I felt a change was necessary at this time,” said Hamilton.

The Rockets hired Foote on October 23, 2018. The team had a record of 24-23-6-2 under Foote last season, this year Kelowna is 24-26-2-2.

Mallette is currently in his fifth season as a member of the Rockets coaching staff, he was hired as an assistant coach during the summer of 2014.

His primary focus has been the team’s defensive units and penalty kill units.

The Rockets are back in action on Friday, February 21 when they visit the island to take on the Victoria Royals in back-to-back games.