Kraken prospect Evans named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats defenceman Ryker Evans has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 31, 2021.

Evans, a prospect of the Seattle Kraken, recorded four points (1G-3A) in two games this past week as the Pats registered a weekend sweep against the Swift Current Broncos.

On Friday, October 29, the 19-year-old was a +2, and registered three shots on goal as the Pats won 4-1 at Swift Current.

The next evening, Evans scored and added three assists, including a helper on the game-winning goal, as the Pats bested the Broncos 7-3 on home ice. It was the first four-point game of his WHL career.

The 6-foot-0, 191-pound defenceman has recorded 12 points from 11 appearances during the 2021-22 season. Evans led all WHL blueliners in assists (25) during the 2020-21 campaign.

The product of Calgary, Alta. was selected by the Kraken in the second round (35th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Evans was originally selected by the Pats in the tenth round of the 2016 WHL Draft. In 143 career WHL regular season appearances, all with Regina, Evans has amassed 82 points (13G-69A). He currently sits tied for the Pats scoring lead, and is tops among Regina skaters with a +6 rating.

Evans and the Pats are back in action Wednesday, November 3 when they play host to the Moose Jaw Warriors (7:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.