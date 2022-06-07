KJZO/Fox13+ to deliver television coverage of 2022 WHL Championship Series to Pacific Northwest

Kent, Wash. – The Western Hockey League announced today hockey fans in the Seattle area can tune in to KJZO / Fox13+ starting Wednesday, June 8 to catch the 2022 WHL Championship Series, featuring the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Puck drop on Game 4 of the 2022 WHL Championship Series on KJZO / Fox13+ is set for Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. PT / 8:05 p.m. MT.

WHL on KJZO / Fox13+ Broadcast Schedule

DATE GAME AWAY HOME TIME Wednesday, June 8 4 Edmonton at Seattle 7:05 p.m. PT Saturday, June 11 5 Seattle at Edmonton 6 p.m. PT Monday, June 13 6* Seattle at Edmonton 6:30 p.m. PT

* = if necessary

Cable subscribers in the Seattle area can find KJZO / Fox13+ on cable channel 10 or over-the-air on channel 22.

Game 3 of the WHL Championship Series can be found on TSN 1 and 3 in Canada, and will be simulcast on WHL Live for streaming users.

Broadcast schedule is subject to change. Please reference your local cable listings for the most up-to-date information.

The Edmonton Oil Kings and Seattle Thunderbirds are tied 1-1 through two games of the best-of-seven WHL Championship Series, with the Thunderbirds claiming a 2-1 victory in Game 1, before the Oil Kings stormed back with a 5-4 triumph in Game 2 in Edmonton.

2022 NHL Draft eligible goaltender Thomas Milic was the hero for Seattle in Game 1, turning aside 43 shots to earn his 13th win of the 2022 WHL Playoffs. A third-period redirection from Dallas Stars prospect Conner Roulette stood up as the eventual game-winner, as the Thunderbirds stunned the Oil Kings to open the WHL Championship Series.

On Sunday afternoon, it was Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop’s turn in the spotlight. The rangy defenceman stepped up in a big way, registering four points (2G-2A), including setting up forward Brendan Kuny for the game-winning goal in the third period.

Both Milic and Prokop were recognized for their outstanding efforts on Monday, with Milic named WHL Goaltender of the Week and Prokop designated as WHL Player of the Week.

Game 3 of the 2022 WHL Championship Series is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7 (7:05 p.m. PT) accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash. The winner of the 2022 #WHLChampionship Series will go on to represent the WHL at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia in Saint John, N.B. from June 20-29, 2022.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.