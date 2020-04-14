King & Wilson sign AHL deals with the Stockton Heat

Lethbridge Hurricanes defenceman Koletrane Wilson and Spokane Chiefs defenceman Noah King have signed one-year American Hockey League contracts with the Stockton Heat, affiliate of the Calgary Flames, for the 2020-2021 season.

Wilson, the product of Edmonton, Alta., has spent the last four seasons with the Hurricanes after being selected by the club in the fourth round, 84th overall, at the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.

This season, the Wilson had a career season, notching career-high totals in all three major offensive categories. In 62 games, Wilson notched 33 points (8G-33A) including seven multi-point contests.

In 190 WHL regular season games, the 20-year-old tallied 63 points (11G-52A) with one game-winning goal and three power-play markers. Wilson also played in 26 WHL playoff contests, registering three assists.

With Noah King, the Heat have gained a defenceman who’s growth has been exponential in his time in the WHL. King, spent his first three seasons in the WHL with the Swift Current Broncos. In the 2017-18 season, King played a key part in the Broncos WHL Championship triumph where he suited up next to Calgary Flames prospect Glenn Gawdin who has spent his last two seasons with Stockton.

After being acquired by the Chiefs in 2019, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound defenceman had a break-out year this season. The product of Winnipeg, Man. notched 40 points (6G-34A) in 64 games including two power-play goals. King also had eight multi-point games this season with three out of the eight being contests where he tallied three points.

For his WHL career, the 20-year-old appeared in 199 WHL regular season games with the Broncos and Chiefs, registering 59 points (11G-48A), including two power-play goals and one game-winning goal.

King also featured in 48 WHL playoff games, registering three points (2G-1A).