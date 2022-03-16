Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Oil Kings stay on top, joined by four WHL rivals

Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings – Week 20

1. Edmonton Oil Kings

2. Hamilton Bulldogs

3. Winnipeg ICE

4. Charlottetown Islanders

5. Everett Silvertips

6. Kamloops Blazers

7. Sherbrooke Phoenix

8. Shawinigan Cataractes

9. Flint Firebirds

10. Portland Winterhawks

HM. Saint John Sea Dogs

HM. North Bay Battalion

HM. Quebec Remparts

The Edmonton Oil Kings are a finely tuned machine. Finding the win column in 14 consecutive outings – a streak that dates back to the opening week of February – the Oil Kings have a solid hold atop the WHL standings with a 44-11-2-1 showing, good for 91 points. Scoring three more victories over the past week in which the high-flying squad combined for 15 goals, the club’s top performance came in a 7-3 road win over Medicine Hat on Wednesday that saw overage right-wing Josh Williams push the pace with a two-goal effort.

Rediscovering their winning ways, the Winnipeg ICE are undefeated in regulation in their past eight showings, with the last week underscored by a pair of victories over rival Brandon. Among the highlights was Saturday’s 5-0 final that witnessed 2004-born netminder Daniel Hauser turn aside 25 shots to record his fifth shutout of the season, putting him tied for top spot league wide. Up front, the ICE continue to get strong performances from talented centre Matthew Savoie who leads all league rookies with 74 points in 53 games.

Coming in at No. 5, the Everett Silvertips claimed victory versus Seattle and two over Spokane to hold down top spot in the WHL’s U.S. Division with a record of 39-9-3-5 and 86 points. Leading the charge on the week for the Silvertips was rookie right-wing Niko Huuhtanen, a 2021 seventh-round selection of the Tampa Bay Lightning who in Saturday’s 6-3 win over Spokane came away with first-star honours after closing out the night with a three-point performance.

Earning national recognition for the 18th week running, the scorching Kamloops Blazers are winners of six straight following a week that counted back-to-back victories over rival Kelowna. Taking to the road Saturday, the Blazers came away with a 4-3 shootout triumph that saw 2002-born left-wing Daylan Kuefler score his first career hat-trick, bringing him to 32 tallies on the season. In all, Kuefler is one of three Kamloops skaters to reach the 30-goal plateau in 2021-22 alongside captain Logan Stankoven and overage left-wing Luke Toporowski.

Rounding out recognition from the WHL, the Portland Winterhawks came away with four of six points on the week highlighted by Wednesday’s 5-2 road win over Victoria in which budding right-wing and Detroit Red Wings 2020 second-round selection Cross Hanas stole the show with a two-goal, two-assist performance. On the season, the Texas native paces the Winterhawks with 70 points counting 22 goals and 48 assists coming in 53 appearances.

—

Headlining the OHL, the Hamilton Bulldogs continue to put together a dominant second half, with the club piecing together a 12-game win streak prior to falling short to Peterborough on Tuesday. In all, Hamilton stands top spot league wide with a 37-12-2-2 showing and 78 points. Making the week was the club hosting the Outdoor Showcase in which it came away with a 3-0 victory over Oshawa. Among the key contributors for the Bulldogs was 2002-born centre and leading scorer Logan Morrison who picked up his 28th goal of the season.

Returning to the national spotlight for the second time in four weeks, the Flint Firebirds continue to make noise in the OHL’s Western Conference, holding down top spot with a record of 35-16-1-3 and 74 points. Picking up wins over London and Guelph, the week saw the Firebirds find the back of the net a combined 11 times in the two outings, with four tallies coming off the stick of overage left-wing Tag Bertuzzi.

Earning honourable mention, the North Bay Battalion rallied for 14 goals in a pair of victories over Sudbury to make it five-straight games in which the club has found the win column. Pushing the pace for the Battalion was 2002-born right-wing Kyle McDonald who led the way with three goals and two assists.

—

Holding steady atop the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference, the Charlottetown Islanders came away with three points in as many outings on the week, highlighted by Sunday’s 6-4 takedown of Chicoutimi in which alternate captain and overage rearguard Noah Laaouan shined with a one-goal, two-assist showing to climb to a career high of 40 points, production outpaced by just four of his blue line brethren league wide. The Islanders will look to keep up their winning ways Thursday against Moncton as part of the CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota.

Back in the national rankings following a three-week hiatus, the Phoenix Sherbrooke continue to rise in the QMJHL’s Central Division as the squad sits second with a record of 31-11-2-1 and 65 points. Winners of five straight, among the highlights of the week for the Phoenix was Saturday’s 4-3 comeback that saw the club prevail in overtime when captain Xavier Parent netted his 30th goal of the season just 15 seconds into the extra frame.

Securing the eighth spot for the second-week running, the Shawinigan Cataractes closed out the week with a pair of wins over Victoriaville. Facing the Tigres on Friday, the Cataractes built an early lead and ultimately came away with a 4-3 victory that saw talented right-wing and Buffalo Sabres 2021 fourth-round selection Olivier Nadeau factor in on each of the goals. On the season, the Cataractes stand atop the QMJHL with a 32-12-1-3 showing and 68 points.

In the honourable mention category, the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Saint John Sea Dogs continue to heat up in the season’s second half following a trio of victories to make it eight-straight games in which the club has gone undefeated in regulation. Elsewhere, the Quebec Remparts continue to earn national consideration following a week that counted an 11-0 triumph over Blainville-Boisbriand in which eight different skaters put up two or more points.