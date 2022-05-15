Kamloops Blazers headed to Western Conference Championship

Following a 6-0 triumph over the Vancouver Giants on Sunday night, the Kamloops Blazers are headed to the WHL Western Conference Championship.

The Blazers needed six games to eliminate their rivals from the Lower Mainland, and now they begin preparations for the Western Conference Championship, while awaiting the winner of the second-round series between the Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds. As it stands, Portland holds a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven series, with Game 6 slated to go Monday back in Seattle.

With home-ice advantage already secured, the Blazers will host Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Championship. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, May 20, with Game 2 slated for the following evening on Saturday, May 21.

The Blazers last reached the Western Conference Championship in 2013. That season, they fell to Portland in five games. The Winterhawks went on to defeat the Edmonton Oil Kings to claim the 2013 WHL Championship.

The remainder of the series schedule will be announced once the winner of the second-round series between Portland and Seattle is determined. It is expected the best-of-seven Western Conference Championship will follow a standard 2-2-1-1-1 format.

For Kamloops, it has been Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven picking up in the playoffs where he left off in the regular season. The hometown Kamloops product has recorded 21 points (10G-11A) in 10 games to lead the Blazers. In net, New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand has put forth a stellar showing, going 8-2-0-0 with a 1.51 goals-against average, .940 save percentage, and three shutouts.