Kamloops Blazers clinch spot in 2020 #WHLPlayoffs

The Kamloops Blazers are the first team from the Western Hockey League’s B.C. Division to qualify for the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs.

With a 5-3 win against the Victoria Royals Saturday, the Blazers became the fourth WHL team to secure a spot in the 2020 WHL Playoffs. The Prince George Cougars lost 4-2 to the Calgary Hitmen Saturday to help confirm the placing.

As a result, the Blazers have 72 points thanks to a 34-16-3-1 record through 54 games. The Cougars have a 16-29-3-4 record for 39 points through 52 games, meaning they achieve a maximum of 71 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

In a competitive division, the Blazers have elevated themselves to the top this season, highlighted by a nine-game winning streak from January 3-24, 2020.

Their season has been highlighted by an incredible offence and solid defensive responsibility as well. They rank second in the WHL in goals for and are tied for the third-fewest goals allowed in the league too.

Up front, the forward trio of captain Zane Franklin, Orrin Centazzo, and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Connor Zary have been the team’s offensive leaders since the start of the season. The trio are ranked inside the top seven in league scoring with Franklin ranking third, Centazzo sixth, and Zary seventh.

Franklin leads the WHL with 52 assists while Centazzo currently ranks second in the WHL with 38 goals. Adding to the forward depth, hometown product Logan Stankoven has impressed and then some in his rookie season. The fifth-overall selection from the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft has posted 37 points (23G-14A) in 50 games this season and is one of four WHL rookies to reach or surpass the 20-goal plateau.

On the blue line, the acquisition of WHL Champion Max Martin from the Prince Albert Raiders has also provided dividends. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, Man. ranks third in WHL defensive scoring with 51 points (11G-40A) through 52 games.

As part of the team’s depth on the blue line, Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Quinn Schmiemann and Sean Strange are both enjoying career years while the physical presence from Montana Onyebuchi cannot be understand either.

Between the pipes, the Blazers have thrived with the play of 2020 NHL Draft prospect Dylan Garand. In 39 games, the Victoria, B.C. product has a 26-9-2-1 record, 2.23 goals-against average, 0.922 save percentage, and four shutouts. In his absence due to a recent injury, Rayce Ramsay has also performed aptly in the crease, posting an 8-7-1-0 record, 3.14 GAA, a 0.883 SV%, and three shutouts.

The Blazers will complete their regular season series against the Royals on Monday, February 17 (2 p.m. PT) at the Sandman Centre.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, and Blazers have all clinched a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs.