Kamloops adds net depth with acquisition of Balas

The Kamloops Blazers have strengthened their depth in net this afternoon with the acquisition of 18-year-old Brett Balas from the Spokane Chiefs.

Heading to the Chiefs in the trade is a ninth-round pick at the 2021 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

Balas, the product of Calgary, Alta., was selected by the Prince Albert Raiders in the third round, 51-overall, at the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. The 6-foot-0, 177-pound goaltender has appeared in five games in the WHL posting a record of 2-2-0-0 with a 3.93 goals against average (GAA) and a 0.849 save percentage (SV%).

This season the left-catching goaltender has appeared in two games for the Chiefs posting a record of 0-1-0-0 with a 5.86 GAA and a 0.841 SV%.

