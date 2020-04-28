Kalan Lind signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Red Deer Rebels

The Red Deer Rebels announced Tuesday that forward Kalan Lind has signed a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement with the WHL member Club.

Lind, a product of Shaunavon, Sask. was selected sixth overall by the Rebels at the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft last week.

Playing with the Swift Current Bantam AA Broncos this season, Lind recorded 120 points (68G-52A) in 27 games. He later added nine points (5G-4A) in three playoff games. He also appeared in three games with the Swift Current Legionnaires of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League (SMHL) this season, recorded two points (1G-1A) in 10 games. He also scored a single goal in two playoff games.

From the first round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, Lind was one of seven players from Saskatchewan selected.

Lind is the younger brother of Vancouver Canucks prospect and former Kelowna Rockets forward Kole Lind.

Six players from the first round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft have now signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with their respective Club.