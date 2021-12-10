Jordan Gavin signs with Tri-City Americans

Kennewick, Wash. – Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced Friday the team has signed 2006-born forward Jordan Gavin to a WHL Standard Player Agreement. Gavin was selected by Tri-City second overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft held yesterday.

“Playing in the Western Hockey League is something I’ve always wanted to do since I was a kid,” said Gavin. “I think it’s a dream of a lot of kids from Western Canada and it’s all coming true right now. I can’t wait to play for the Americans.”

The five-foot-11 and 143-pound forward is currently playing with Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep. He has recorded 58 points (24G, 34A) through 14 games played this season. Gavin played six games with St. George’s School U15 Prep during the shortened 2020-21 season where he averaged four points per game with 13 goals and 11 assists.

“It’s been my experience that talented, young players are often unique in that they really don’t have an older comparable. Jordan is certainly that,” says Americans Assistant General Manager and Head Scout Roy Stasiuk. “He has a scoring ability and history that very few young players have. He’s unique, he’s exciting, and Americans fans are really going to enjoy his dynamic game.”

The 15-year-old native of Surrey, B.C. was teammates with 2020 Tri-City draft picks Lukas Dragicevic, Deagan McMillan, and Carter Savage during the 2019-20 season for Delta Hockey Academy. He’s also teammates with Gavin Garland who the Americans selected 31st overall in yesterday’s draft.

“It will be great to play with them again. We already have chemistry, and we are already familiar with how each other plays. I think having that chemistry and relationship will be beneficial,” said Gavin.

Gavin is eligible to join the Americans as an affiliate player this season.