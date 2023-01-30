Jets prospect Lucius named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks forward Chaz Lucius has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending January 29, 2023.

The Winnipeg Jets prospect posted four multi-point games, totalling 11 points (4G-7A) as his Winterhawks claimed first place in the Western Conference.

The product of Lawrence, Kansas began his week with a trio of assists Monday, January 23 as Portland upended the Spokane Chiefs 6-1.

On Friday, January 27, Lucius scored twice, adding a helper as the Winterhawks doubled the Swift Current Broncos 6-3.

Lucius matched Friday’s point total the following night, scoring once, adding two helpers and finishing with a +4 rating as Portland defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2.

He then forced overtime versus the Chiefs with a game-tying goal Sunday, finishing the contest with a goal and an assist as the Winterhawks edged Spokane 4-3 in extra time.

Lucius was originally selected by the Portland Winterhawks in the fourth round of the 2018 WHL Draft and since being reassigned to the Club by the Winnipeg Jets, he has totalled five goals and 15 points in six WHL contests.

He was a first-round pick, 18th-overall, by Winnipeg in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Chaz Lucius and the Portland Winterhawks are next in action Wednesday, February 1 when they visit the Kamloops Blazers (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre).

