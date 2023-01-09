Jets prospect Brad Lambert assigned to Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds have added forward Brad Lambert to the active roster, after the 19-year-old was assigned to the Club Monday by the Winnipeg Jets.

Lambert, who hails from Lahti, Finland, had been competing with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League, recording three points in 14 AHL contests.

“We are extremely excited to add Brad to our team,” said Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge. “He has game breaking speed and offensive abilities that will complement the current roster very well. We look forward to getting him in a Thunderbirds jersey soon.”

Lambert was originally selected in the 2020 CHL Import Draft by the Saskatoon Blades, his WHL rights were acquired by the Thunderbirds in June of 2022.

He was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round, 30th-overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Lambert recently competed with Finland at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring a pair of goals in seven outings.