Jaydon Dureau returns to Portland from AHL’s Syracuse Crunch

Portland, OR – Winterhawks forward Jaydon Dureau is set to return to Portland after he was released by the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday morning from his Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO).

Dureau had a breakout season in 2019-20 scoring 70 points (19G-51A) in 61 games with the Winterhawks. In 134 games with Portland, Dureau has 99 career points (31G-68A).

Dureau was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft. The White City, Sask. native joined the Crunch for the start of their 2020-21 season and he made his professional debut on Saturday, February 27 when Syracuse faced the Utica Comets.