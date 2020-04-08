Isaac Johnson signs AHL deal with Manitoba Moose

Winnipeg ICE forward Isaac Johnson has signed an American Hockey League contract with the Manitoba Moose for the 2020-21 AHL season.

A 6-foot-3, 182-pound product of Andover, Minn., Johnson led the ICE with 73 points (28G-45A) in 62 games this season, including six power-play goals and five game-winning goals. Johnson tallied a quartet of four-point games throughout the 2019-20 Western Hockey League Regular Season as part of 19 multi-point games. Included in the 19 multi-point efforts were five multi-goal games.

Johnson began his WHL career with the Tri-City Americans during the 2017-18 WHL Regular Season, recording 48 points (17G-31A) in 68 games, including four power-play goals and two game-winning goals. In the Americans’ run to the Western Conference Championship that season Johnson tallied 13 points (5G-8A) in 14 games, including one game-winning goal, in the 2018 WHL Playoffs.

For his WHL career, Johnson appeared in 161 WHL regular season games, posting 153 points (57G-96A), including 16 power-play goals and 10 game-winning goals.